Police seeking information in killing of teenagers shot Saturday in south Kansas City

Police are seeking information in the killing of two teenagers who were shot Saturday in a south Kansas City neighborhood.

Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons, both of whom were 15, were killed when gunfire broke out after 10 p.m. Saturday during an argument between two groups near East 73rd Street and Norton Avenue, police said.

At the time, police believed Nelson was the only victim. But Simmons’ body was found about 1 p.m. Sunday behind a vacant house roughly a block south of the crime scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The teenagers were among five people killed in homicides within a recent 48 hours in the city.

Rosilyn Temple, leader of the anti-violence group KC Mothers in Charge, said a vigil for the teenagers is being planned for Thursday evening in the Brush Creek area.

Police asked anyone with information about the killings to call a detective directly at 816-889-6067 or by anonymously contacting the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

“DO. THE. RIGHT. THING,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Kansas City wrote on Twitter.

