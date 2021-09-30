Kansas City police ask for public’s help in locating woman missing since Tuesday

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Estella Dekaye was last seen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at her home near 12th Street and The Paseo, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Dekaye was last seen wearing a pink and black dress with a flower print. She is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Dekaye or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or the department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

