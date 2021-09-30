Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for public’s help in homicide investigation of woman

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates the homicide of a 62-year-old Shawnee woman.

About 4 p.m. on Sept. 18, Lillian Jackson left Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 5th street and Richmond Avenue, according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the police department.

As Jackson drove eastbound on Richmond Avenue, she stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of North 3rd Street. While Jackson was in the intersection, two people began shooting at each other at North 3rd Street and Franklin Avenue. They shot Jackson’s car, which killed her instantly.

“Mrs. Jackson was a wife, mother, grandmother, friend and now, an innocent victim of violence,” Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman said in a statement. “She had spent the day volunteering at church and was on her way home when the reckless acts of two people took her life. Someone out there knows the identity of these suspects. Now is the time for them to speak up before another senseless act of violence is committed by these individuals.”

The department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or online at KCcrimestoppers.com.

Jackson’s death marks the 26th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 38 homicides.