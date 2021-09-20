Kansas City, Kansas police identify latest homicide victim as 62-year-old Shawnee woman

Kansas City, Kansas police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as 62-year-old Lillian Jackson of Shawnee.

Officer Thomas Tomasic, a department spokesman, said in a statement Monday that Jackson was the woman killed Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue. The homicide is being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit, and the department had no additional information to disclose about the case Monday afternoon, Tomasic said.

Police were called to the shooting just before 4 p.m. Johnson was found shot to death inside of a vehicle.

The latest killing marks the 26th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had experienced 38 homicides.

The department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Star’s Aaron Torres contributed to this report.