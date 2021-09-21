Kansas City man gets 20 years in killing of 19-year-old near Raytown pool hall

File photo

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a 19-year-old outside of a Raytown pool hall in 2019, according to prosecutors.

Logan England, 22, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court on second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Riley McCrackin. England pleaded guilty to both criminal charges.

Police were called to the shooting scene in the pool hall’s rear parking lot on March 4, 2019 shortly before 11 p.m., where they found McCrackin fatally shot and eight bullet casings left behind, according to court records. McCrackin was seen on surveillance video waiting and looking at his phone before two people walked up and shot him.

Witnesses led police to England. One witness told investigators England had said he was going to meet with McCrackin right before he was shot. Another said England confessed to the shooting days later, saying England broke down crying and said: “I am so mad at myself. I can’t believe I did this.”

England surrendered to Raytown police seven days after the shooting. Also charged in McCrackin’s killing are three other then-teenagers.

Following the arrest, authorities later tied England to another killing that occurred six months earlier in Raytown. Makayla A. Brooks, 17, was found shot to death inside a home in the 5500 Block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Oct. 5, 2018.

A jury trial in that case is scheduled to begin Oct. 4, according to court records.