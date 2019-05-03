Two KC teens already charged with murder face new charges in another killing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Two teenagers charged with murder in one Raytown killing have been charged in another case involving a 17-year-old girl who was shot to death last fall in the same city.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that 17-year-old Kaci Cox and 19-year-old Logan B.L. England, both from Kansas City, are each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of Makayla A. Brooks.

Brooks was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home in the 5500 Block of Blue Ridge Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Oct. 5. At the scene of the shooting, authorities found four spent .40 caliber shell casings.

Cox and England are among four teens charged in a separate fatal shooting that happened in March outside a Raytown pool hall. The victim in that case was another teen, 19-year-old Riley McCracken.

According to court records, England and Cox allegedly told other people about Brooks’ killing.

Witnesses told the Missouri Highway Patrol, the agency assigned to investigate, that they heard England and Cox discussing the shooting, saying that England shot Brooks while she was sleeping on a couch and left Brooks’ home in a car with Cox.

A witness who was with Brooks before she died was getting ready to go to sleep when the witness heard multiple gunshots, according to the court records. The witness thought the shots were coming from outside. After the shooting, the witness heard someone closing the back door, which had been unlocked.

In an interview with the highway patrol, Cox said she showed England where Brooks lived that night, and said she didn’t know England allegedly planned on killing her. According to Cox and other witnesses, England blamed Brooks for “snitching” on one of his friends.

England allegedly got out of the car and walked down the street toward Brooks’ home. Cox said she then heard “two, three, or four” gunshots.

After the shooting, Cox said England returned to the car, warned Cox not to tell anyone what she heard and drove away with her, court records said.

“All I did was show him where she lived and I blame myself so much,” Cox told a trooper, according to court records.

England and Cox remain in custody at the Jackson County jail.

Bond amounts for England and Cox have been set at $350,000 cash.