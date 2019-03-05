Teen killed behind Raytown pool hall identified as 19-year-old from Belton

A 19-year-old who was killed behind a Raytown pool hall late Monday night has been identified by authorities as Riley S. McCrackin.

About 10:50 p.m. police were called to the alley behind Raytown Recreation at 10012 E. 63rd St. to investigate a shooting, according to a news release from the Raytown Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the young man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Other people inside and outside the pool hall at the time of the shooting were not injured. A witness told police that two people ran from the area after the shooting. Police were not able to find them.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

No arrests have been announced.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Raytown Police Department are investigating McCrackin’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the highway patrol’s Troop A Headquarters at 816-622-0800 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.