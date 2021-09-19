Federal, local officials investigate cause of ‘suspicious fire’ at Kansas City church

Officials with the Kansas City office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Kansas City’s police and fire departments have opened a “suspicious fire” investigation at the Harlem Baptist Church.

There was no suspected cause as of Sunday.

The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church at 251 N. Baltimore Avenue, which is near Wheeler Downtown Airport, said Fire Inspector Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

“It was actively on fire and we were able to get there really fast,” Spreitzer said. “I think our crews did a pretty great job preserving the scene and then they were able to extinguish it fairly quick.”

The church had been vacant for some time, but a congregation has been meeting at the church for the past several months so it is an active house of worship, Ham said. The ATF has a Congressional mandate to investigate fires at houses of worship.

The ATF is working with the Kansas City Police Department’s bomb and arson detectives and the Kansas City Fire Department’s fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire, said John Ham, public information officer for the ATF in Kansas City. The investigation continued Sunday.

“At this point, we don’t have a cause to release, but it is a suspicious fire just based on some of the circumstances that they have found at the scene,” Ham said. “They are in the process of ruling things out and obviously if it ends up being a criminal act, we will pursue a criminal investigation along with the police department.”

Ham expected to have more information, including a preliminary cause, to release later Sunday.

“There’s damage to the church but it’s not the entire structure,” Ham said. “The church is still standing and will survive the fire. It’ll need some internal restoration but the fire did not destroy the church.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one area of the building, keeping it away from the church’s sanctuary, he said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).