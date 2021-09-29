Crime

What you can do: Here’s how to get involved in Kansas City area anti-crime efforts

Rosilyn Temple with Kansas City Mothers in Charge comforted family and friends this summer at Citadel Apartments, where a man and woman were found dead. Temple’s group and others in Kansas City are working to stop crime.
Rosilyn Temple with Kansas City Mothers in Charge comforted family and friends this summer at Citadel Apartments, where a man and woman were found dead. Temple’s group and others in Kansas City are working to stop crime. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

‘Enough is enough’

As gun violence rocks their communities, funeral directors take action for peace

For anyone wanting to be part of the solution, Kansas City is home to many grassroots and government-sponsored efforts working to stem violence in the community. They welcome volunteers, program participants and, in some cases, donations.

Here are a few:

Kansas City Mothers in Charge: kcmothersincharge.org. 816-912-2601. Working to reduce violent crime through prevention, education and intervention. Also works to guide and support families of victims.

Reale Justice Network: Grassroots effort that provides support to survivors of domestic violence and anyone affected by social injustice. realejusticenetwork.org.

Aim4Peace: A public health approach to reduce shootings and homicides and reverse the violence epidemic in Kansas City. Focuses on neighborhood issues that most often contribute to violence. For questions: 816-513-7902. For the 24-hour emergency/peace line: 816-352-3069. On Facebook: Facebook.com/Aim4Peace.

Ad Hoc Group Against Crime: Supports people affected by violence in Kansas City. adhocgroupkc.com

KC Anti-Violence Project: Provides services for the LGBTQ community related to domestic violence, sexual assault and hate crimes. kcavp.org. 816-701-9984 or visit Facebook.com/kcavp.

High Aspirations: A violence prevention program for Black youth ages 8 to 18 in Jackson County. Volunteers of all races and ethnicities welcome; must be 23 and pass a background check. highaspirationskc.org. 816-305-3334.

Children of Homicide Victims: Provides resources and community support for children left without a parent due to violence. cohvkc.com

