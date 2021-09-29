What you can do: Here’s how to get involved in Kansas City area anti-crime efforts

Rosilyn Temple with Kansas City Mothers in Charge comforted family and friends this summer at Citadel Apartments, where a man and woman were found dead. Temple’s group and others in Kansas City are working to stop crime. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

For anyone wanting to be part of the solution, Kansas City is home to many grassroots and government-sponsored efforts working to stem violence in the community. They welcome volunteers, program participants and, in some cases, donations.

Here are a few:

▪ Kansas City Mothers in Charge: kcmothersincharge.org. 816-912-2601. Working to reduce violent crime through prevention, education and intervention. Also works to guide and support families of victims.

▪ Reale Justice Network: Grassroots effort that provides support to survivors of domestic violence and anyone affected by social injustice. realejusticenetwork.org.

▪ Aim4Peace: A public health approach to reduce shootings and homicides and reverse the violence epidemic in Kansas City. Focuses on neighborhood issues that most often contribute to violence. For questions: 816-513-7902. For the 24-hour emergency/peace line: 816-352-3069. On Facebook: Facebook.com/Aim4Peace.

▪ Ad Hoc Group Against Crime: Supports people affected by violence in Kansas City. adhocgroupkc.com

▪ KC Anti-Violence Project: Provides services for the LGBTQ community related to domestic violence, sexual assault and hate crimes. kcavp.org. 816-701-9984 or visit Facebook.com/kcavp.

▪ High Aspirations: A violence prevention program for Black youth ages 8 to 18 in Jackson County. Volunteers of all races and ethnicities welcome; must be 23 and pass a background check. highaspirationskc.org. 816-305-3334.

▪ Children of Homicide Victims: Provides resources and community support for children left without a parent due to violence. cohvkc.com