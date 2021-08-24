27-year-old woman identified as homicide victim found in crashed car in Kansas City

27-year-old Randie Smith was identified as the woman found fatally shot inside a crashed car on Independence Avenue in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.

Police responded about 8 p.m. Monday to reports of an injury crash on Independence just west of Garfield Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found Smith inside the car, which was on its side following the crash, Drake said. Smith was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No suspect information has been released.

Detectives and crime scene investigators gathered evidence and spoke with witnesses. Police blocked off Independence Avenue for several hours overnight while they investigated the homicide.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The killing is Kansas City’s 101st homicide of the year, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 132 homicides.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, according to police.