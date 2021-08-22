Teen found shot to death on porch Saturday evening in Kansas City, police say

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a home in the 3500 block of Agnes Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a victim on a front porch suffering from gunshot wounds, Becchina said. Police began rendering aid until EMS arrived.

The victim, a teenage boy, was eventually declared dead at the scene, Becchina said.

Police believe the shooting happened in front of the home.

No suspect information was immediately available. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been made public.

The latest killing marks the 99th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 130 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Officers were called to the area of 36th and Agnes about 7:45p tonight on a shooting. Tragically a juvenile victim in his teens was found shot to death. Help detectives bring justice for him and his family, TIPS are 100% anonymous 816-474-TIPS $25,000 reward! @KCCrimeStop pic.twitter.com/SieotZS3xT — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 22, 2021

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.