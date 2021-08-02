Two shot, one critically late Monday morning in Kansas City, police say

Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot late Monday morning in the 5100 block of Longview Road.

Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot, one critically, late Monday morning in the Hickman Mills neighborhood on the city’s south side.

Police were called around 11:19 a.m. to the 5100 block of Longview Road on a reported shooting, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. Police provided no identifying information about the victims in an initial report.

The area was investigated by police detectives and other crime scene investigators. Police did not immediately have any suspect information to share.

The shooting comes as more than 300 others have been shot and survived in Kansas City so far this year, according to Kansas City police data. As of Sunday, there were 311 living victims of shooting events in Kansas City compared with 387 during the same time frame last year.

Those figures do not take into account the number of Kansas Citians killed by gunfire. The city has seen 90 homicides so far this year, the majority of which were shooting victims, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, the city experienced 182 killings, the deadliest on record.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.