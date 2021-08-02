Crime

Independence police investigate death of a juvenile found fatally shot Sunday

The Independence Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was found fatally shot inside a home on Sunday night.

Around 9:14 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 200 block of East Walnut Street, the department announced on social media Monday. A juvenile was found there with a gunshot wound, police said.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital and died there later, police said. Several details, including the name and age of the child, were not immediately available.

Police are currently investigating the matter as a shooting death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

