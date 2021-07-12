Kansas City police investigate homicide Monday after victim found shot near 16th, Oakley

Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in east Kansas City.

Officers were called to the area of East 16th Street and Oakley Avenue on a shooting, Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

The killing marked the 80th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had suffered 105 homicides.

Police urged anyone with information about the killing to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

