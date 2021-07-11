Independence man arrested in killing of 39-year-old Raymore woman, police say

Police have arrested an Independence man in connection to the killing of a woman whose body was found Thursday night in a Raymore residence.

The 41-year-old man is being held on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of 39-year-old Katie Kellen, who was found before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive.

The man remained without bond at the Cass County jail. Police said he has also been charged with armed criminal action and felon in possession of a fireman, but court documents were not immediately available Sunday evening.

The Kansas City Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was activated after Raymore officers were called to the death investigation. Kellen’s cause of death has not been released.

The Raymore Police Department had urged anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.