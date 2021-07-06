Man killed in Lenexa shooting after friend ‘negligently discharged’ gun, police believe

Lenexa police responded around 1 p.m. to what officials said appeared to be an accidental shooting that led to a 20-year-old’s death.

Lenexa police have identified a 20-year-old man fatally shot Monday by a friend in what detectives believe was an unintentional killing.

The man, Adam Carroll of Lenexa, was shot about 1:15 p.m. at the Lenexa Crossing Apartment Homes in the 12600 block of West 97th Terrace, a few blocks west of Oak Park Mall, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

When officers arrived, the caller, who also said he was the shooter, was trying to save Carroll, said Danny Chavez, a public information officer for the police department. That person has been cooperating with investigators.

Carroll was shot once and died at the scene, police said. His death marked the second homicide this year in Lenexa, according to data maintained by The Star.

A preliminary investigation indicates the friend “negligently discharged” a gun he was handling when he shot Carroll, police said. He immediately called 911, Chavez said.

Once police conclude their investigation, the case will be sent to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for review.