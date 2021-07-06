Local

Olathe man, dog killed in Kansas crash that also seriously injured Missouri truck driver

An Olathe man was killed and a Missouri resident was injured in a crash Monday morning in Douglas County, Kansas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the wreck at about 8 a.m. at the Douglas and Johnson county border on U.S. Route 56. The driver of a van, 39-year-old David Hosch, died at the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A dog in Hosch’s van was also killed.

The driver of a semi-truck, which collided with Hosch’s van, was taken by helicopter to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, deputies reported. That person was identified a 66-year-old Missouri resident.

Hosch and the semi-truck driver, both of whom were wearing their seat belts, were reported to have been pinned inside their vehicles when deputies from Douglas and Johnson county arrived.

A crash investigation team with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

