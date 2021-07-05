20-year-old in Lenexa fatally shot by acquaintance. Appears unintentional, police say

A 20-year-old man was killed on Monday after he was shot by an acquaintance in what, Lenexa police say, appears to have been an unintentional killing.

“The individual, the shooter, has been cooperative with the investigation,’” said Danny Chavez, public information officer for the Lenexa Police Department. “We are investigating. Early indications is that it seems to be unintentional. They did know each other.”

Chavez said that shortly after 1 p.m., police received a 911 call from an adult male about a shooting at the Lenexa Crossing Apartment Homes, in 12600 block of West 97th Terrace, a few blocks west of Oak Park Mall. When police arrived, the caller, who also said he was the shooter, was attempting to provide first aid to the victim.

The victim had received a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

The 20-year-old’s death marked the second homicide in Lenexa this year, according to data maintained by The Star.

