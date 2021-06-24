Crime

Gov. Parson unsure if Kevin Strickland is innocent. Here’s why prosecutors say he is

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson this week said he was not convinced Kevin Strickland is innocent, even though prosecutors say the Kansas City man was wrongly convicted as a teenager four decades ago.

A former sheriff, Parson told 41 Action News he did not know if Strickland, 62, is “innocent or not” in a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office now says he did not commit.

Kelli Jones, Parson’s spokeswoman, said the governor and his team have and will continue to review Strickland’s case. However, she said, Parson believes “we must give great deference to the judicial process and a jury’s finding of guilt.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email asking what exactly made Parson question Strickland’s proclaimed innocence. Strickland’s attorneys said they would be happy to sit down with Parson and “go over the evidence.”

Here are some of the reasons why prosecutors, who conducted a months-long review into Strickland’s conviction, say he has wrongly spent more than two-thirds of his life in prison.

As part of their review, prosecutors concluded that inflammatory statements Strickland, then 18, made to the officers who arrested him did not prove he was involved in the shooting. They also asked themselves if Strickland knew too much about the crime, examined what they called his “porous alibi” and dug into the homicide detectives’ notes on the case.

The review included presenting the case to 20 senior and homicide prosecutors. In the end, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, federal prosecutors and other officials on May 10 called for Strickland’s exoneration and release.

“This is a profound error we must correct now,” Baker said at the time.

Now using a wheelchair, Strickland remains imprisoned at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.

Without a pardon, Strickland could be freed through at least two other avenues.

His attorneys earlier this month refiled a petition urging his release in DeKalb County after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear his case. It is expected that his attorneys at a later date will argue he should be freed during an evidentiary hearing.

If he is not released by Aug. 28, Baker hopes to file a motion then asking a Jackson County judge to exonerate Strickland. That’s when a bill, if signed into law by Parson, would allow local prosecutors to seek to free prisoners they have deemed innocent.

