Mayor Quinton Lucas urges KC police board meetings to focus on tackling violent crime

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is asking that police board meetings focus more on violent crime as homicides continue to increase across the city. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who serves as a member of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, on Monday asked for changes in the monthly meetings to focus on violent crime with detailed reports on homicides and non-fatal shootings.

In a letter to police board president Mark Tolbert, Lucas said his goal is have the meeting agenda focus more directly on “the epidemic of gun violence faced by Kansas City.”

This would include updated and detailed statistics on homicides and non-fatal shootings and a discussion on specific plans the department is undertaking to address gun violence. Lucas also asked for a monthly update on the how the department has implemented a violence reduction plan that was developed with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Safety Partnership.

The letter will likely be among the discussion items during the police board’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning.

Lucas noted that as of Monday, there were 68 reported homicides so far this year, according to data maintained by the Kansas City Star. The increase in the number of killings has put the city on pace to approach to the 182 homicides recorded in 2020.

“Despite these alarming statistics, there have not been any recent changes in Board proceedings or agendas to prioritize discussion of these items,” Lucas wrote.

Other discussion items should include a report of staffing levels in all units that would be presented alongside crime trends and criminal cases referred to county prosecutor’s offices.

The police board should also discuss any staffing cuts and the number of sworn officers assigned to administrative duties.

Each month, department leaders will be asked to report on victim and witness support. Specifically, the percentage of shooting victims and witnesses who cooperate with investigators.

Neighborhood leaders who experience the highest rates of gun violence will be asked to provide testimony on crime trends each month, Lucas proposed.

Lucas acknowledged the lawsuit the police board filed against himself, the City Council, the city manager and city’s finance director after an ordinance was approved that gives the city some control over a portion of police spending.

“Despite any differences we may have on pending legal issues, I know we remain resolved in our efforts to stop the epidemic of gun violence in our city,” Lucas said.

Other discussion topics will include ways the police department is working with groups such as Getting to the Heart of the Matter to improve community trust.

Community groups and faith leaders have pointed to rising violent crime and low arrest rates as a primary reason why they have demanded the removal of Rick Smith as police chief.