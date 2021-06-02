Kansas City wanted witness protection fund to solve crimes. Police have used it once

The Kansas City police investigate a double homicide at Walrond Avenue and East 67th Street on April 1. The Star

After Missouri lawmakers agreed to Kansas City’s call last year for a state-financed witness protection fund to support violent crime investigations, the KCPD has tapped the $1 million available just once.

For $116.68.

Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman Mike O’Connell said that’s the only time any police department has used the fund, which became available four months ago. Four other departments have registered with the state to use it.

The bill Kansas City police submitted for reimbursement was paid on April 30, O’Connell said, for a “shelter expense.”

The fund was created by the Missouri General Assembly in 2020 during a special session on violent crime called by Gov. Mike Parson, in response to a record year for killings in Kansas City. Mayor Quinton Lucas had asked for such a session last year, specifically seeking state funds to protect witnesses, whose hesitancy or resistance to cooperate has long been a barrier in investigations.

KCPD solved 53% of the killings that occurred in the city in 2020. The clearance rates are lower for other crimes: 20% of rapes, and 22% of aggravated assaults, which could include non-fatal shootings.

This year, in response to Lucas’ moves to take local control of 18% of the Kansas City police budget, Republican lawmakers are calling for another special session on police funding.

Violent crime, a group of Northland Republican representatives wrote to Parson last week, has put the city in a “crisis.” On Wednesday, O’Fallon Rep. Nick Schroer scheduled a press conference in St. Louis asking Parson for a session “in order to address how police departments within high-crime areas in our state are being ‘defunded.’”

In 2019, The Star reported that an external assessment of the Kansas City Police Department found detectives had used their own money to put witnesses in hotels. The department declined to join the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office in seeking federal grant money for witness protection, but police said Chief Rick Smith spoke with Parson to ask for a state fund.

The fund was one of two proposals from Parson that lawmakers passed before they abruptly ended the violent crime session last September. They left at least four other measures on the table.

But the fund remained empty until lawmakers put money into it in December. There is currently $1 million available, according to the Department of Public Safety. Lawmakers this year made an additional $1 million available for the fiscal year that starts next month.

The state allows departments to use the money to protect victims of violent crime whether or not they are expected to testify or provide evidence. If they are, the department must submit a summary of their anticipated testimony to the state to get the funds. It’s available on a reimbursement, first-come first-served basis.

The money can be used on security for victims or witnesses, burner phones, food and housing, storage of belongings, legal fees to file for restraining orders and for therapy or counseling.

O’Connell said he did not know why police have not used the fund more. The department told police across the state the money was available after lawmakers approved it, he said.

“Maybe ask the police departments,” he said. “We just know the funds are available.”