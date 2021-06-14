Civil rights leader seeks court action to intervene in Kansas City police lawsuit against city

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City rsugg@kcstar.com

The head of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City is seeking court action on Monday, filing a motion to join a lawsuit filed by the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners against Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council that challenges a measure that gives the city authority over a portion of the police department’s budget,

In her filing, Urban League president Gwen Grant alleges that the “current policing structure” fails to give Kansas City taxpayers a voice in how the police department spends its money.

Grant said she took the action on behalf of the city’s taxpayers because “the ‘Taxation Without Representation’ scheme maintained in the police board’s lawsuit and the current policing structure violates” the Missouri Hancock Amendment, which is a citizens’ initiative that limits state revenues and local taxes.

“Today, I filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit filed by the Board of Police Commissioners in order to assert my constitutional rights as a Kansas City taxpayer and as an African American,” Grant said in a written statement. “Enough is enough. Kansas Citians cannot be made to write a blank check to a Board that does not answer to us, is unrepresentative of our needs, and sues our elected officials when they don’t acquiesce to the Board’s every demand.”

The City Council, last month voted 9-4 to cut this year’s police budget back to 20% of the city’s general fund, the minimum required by Missouri law.

The savings of $42.3 million would be reallocated to a newly devised “Community Services and Prevention Fund.”

The measure requires that Kansas City Manager Brian Platt and the police commissioners negotiate how to spend those funds. The police board would enter into a contractual agreement with the city to provide specific services to reduce crime, provide intervention and other services.

The board of police commissioners responded with the lawsuit, voting 4-1 to file against the city, members of the City Council, city manager Brian Platt and city finance director Tammy Queen. It says state law gives police commissioners exclusive authority and management of the Kansas City Police Department and that Kansas City has to spend at least 20% of its general revenue on policing.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who sits on the board, was the lone vote against.

On Monday, Grant said the police board has a history that is “rooted” in the state’s control of communities with a high number of Black and other minority residents. It also diminishes the voting rights of ethnic minorities, and all Kansas City residents under the Equal Protection Clause.

She said that Kansas City is the only major city in the United States that does not have local control of its police department.

“Ms. Grant’s Equal Protection concerns are particularly acute in this case because the Board of Police Commissioners, which is constituted in a way that deprives African-Americans of influence, is actively seeking to strike down ordinances passed by Ms. Grant’s local representatives, who are responsible and sensitive to African-American interests,” the 15-page filing reads.

Those council members who voted in favor of the measure said the city gives millions to the police department but has no say in how those tax dollars are spent. Meanwhile, the city saw a record number of homicides in 2020.

Earlier this month, a Jackson County Circuit Judge gave attorneys for the city until this week to respond to the police board’s lawsuit. During that period, Circuit Judge Kevin Harrell ordered the city to continue to fund police operations at the present spending levels.

Lucas, citing the city’s ongoing violent crime surge, has said that the city is prepared to take its argument before a judge.