Police search for occupants of vehicle who witnessed fatal Kansas City street racing crash

Kansas City police are trying to identify the occupants of a vehicle who witnessed a fatal crash last week that was apparently the result of street racing.

The crash occurred before 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at Blue Ridge Boulevard and Red Bridge Road. It left one person dead and sent another to a hospital, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

On Monday, police released two photographs of the witness’ vehicle and asked anyone with information about who was driving it to call a detective at 816-442-0558.

Police are hoping to identify the occupants of this vehicle because they were witnesses to crash that was caused by street racing in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City Police Department

Before the wreck, a silver Ford Thunderbird and a dark-colored sedan appeared to be racing south on Blue Ridge Boulevard “at a very high rate of speed,” approaching Red Bridge Road, police said.

A silver Lexus RX 330 not involved in the race was driving east on Red Bridge Road as the two other vehicles approached the intersection, police said. The driver of the Ford Thunderbird ran the red light at the intersection, crashing into the Lexus.

Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman.

The driver of the Lexus died at the scene. The driver of the Thunderbird was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.