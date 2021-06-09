1 dead, 1 injured after driver blew red light while street racing in Kansas City, police say

One person is dead, and another has been hospitalized after an apparent street race lead to a crash early Wednesday in Kansas City, police said.

At about 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Blue Ridge Boulevard and Red Bridge Road on a car wreck, Capt. Leslie Foreman, with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Foreman said a silver Ford Thunderbird and a dark-colored sedan appeared to be racing south on Blue Ridge Boulevard “at a very high rate of speed,” approaching Red Bridge Road.

A silver Lexus RX 330 not said to be involved in the street racing was driving east on Red Bridge Road as the two other vehicles approached the intersection, Foreman said. The driver of the Ford Thunderbird ran the red light at the intersection, crashing into the Lexus.

Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles upon impact, Foreman said.

The driver of the Lexus, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Foreman said. The driver of the Thunderbird was taken to the hospital with injuries that are life-threatening.

The death marks the 27th vehicle fatality reported in Kansas City this year, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.