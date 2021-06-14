Leavenworth woman arrested for stabbing her fiancé to death, police say

A woman has been arrested on accusations that she fatally stabbed her fiancé Saturday morning in Leavenworth, police said.

Officers were called to the stabbing shortly before 1 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue, where they found a wounded 44-year-old Jerrold Rhodes, according to the Leavenworth Police Department.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures on Rhodes, but he died at the scene, Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

The 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Kitchens said the arrest was for second-degree murder, but court records indicate the woman has not been charged as of Monday morning.

“The focus of our investigation is domestic violence,” Kitchens said.

The homicide marked the third this year in Leavenworth, according to data maintained by The Star.