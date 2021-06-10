Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of teen near Sycamore Park, Kansas City police say

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday in Kansas City that left a 15-year-old dead, police said. The Wichita Eagle

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a daylight shooting Tuesday in Kansas City’s Ruskin Heights neighborhood that left a 15-year-old dead, according to police.

Kansas City Police Department Capt. Leslie Foreman announced the arrest had been made in a statement Thursday night. Police have released no other identifying information about the accused juvenile and directed inquiries regarding the criminal case to Jackson County’s family court division.

The victim has been identified as Terrell Bell. He was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Sycamore Terrace near Sycamore Park. Responding officers attempted lifesaving measures and Bell was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead after arriving there.

Bell was one of four people killed during a string of shootings that happened Tuesday afternoon across the Kansas City metro area. Two others were fatally shot inside the city limits and another teenager was killed across the state line in Kansas City, Kansas.

Bell is Kansas City’s 67th homicide victim so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, the city saw 182 killings — the most in a single year in its history.