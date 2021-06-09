Kansas City police say 15-year-old boy shot, killed amid surge of violence Tuesday

One of the three people killed in Kansas City on Tuesday was 15 years old, police said.

Kansas City police identified the teenager as Terrell Bell.

Police responded to East 108th Street and Sycamore Terrace at about 2:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting where they found the teenager who had been shot. Officers attempted lifesaving measures and Bell was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was available.

The homicide marked the 67th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time in 2020, there had been 84 killings. Last year marked the deadliest ever in the city.

In total on Tuesday, four people were killed and another person was injured in separate shootings across the Kansas City metropolitan area. Another teen, killed in Kansas City, Kansas, was also 15 years old.

Kansas City police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.