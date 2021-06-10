After standoff in Independence, police take barricaded person into custody

Police took a person into custody without incident on Wednesday following a standoff in Independence.

The Independence Police Department said officers had been working an incident involving a barricaded subject in the 4200 block of South Noland Road since about 3 p.m.

The person was wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Around 6:30 p.m. that the person had been taken into custody without incident and officers were clearing the scene, the department posted on social media.