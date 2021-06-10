Crime

After standoff in Independence, police take barricaded person into custody

Police took a person into custody without incident on Wednesday following a standoff in Independence.

The Independence Police Department said officers had been working an incident involving a barricaded subject in the 4200 block of South Noland Road since about 3 p.m.

The person was wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Around 6:30 p.m. that the person had been taken into custody without incident and officers were clearing the scene, the department posted on social media.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service