Kansas City police board files lawsuit against city leaders over budget measure

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners on Friday voted 4-1 to file a lawsuit against Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council, after the City Council approved a measure that gives the city authority over a portion of the police department’s budget.

The lawsuit was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Lucas, one of the five police commissioners, voted against the decision.

Several police board members have opposed a City Council measure passed last Thursday on a 9-4 vote to cut this year’s police budget back to 20% of the city’s general fund, the minimum required by Missouri law.

The savings of $42.3 million would be reallocated to a newly devised “Community Services and Prevention Fund.”

The measure requires that Kansas City Manager Brian Platt and the police commissioners negotiate how to spend those funds. The police board would enter into a contractual agreement with the city to provide specific services to reduce crime, provide intervention and other services.

Council members who supported the measure said the city gives millions to the police department but has no say in how those tax dollars are spent. Meanwhile, the city saw a record number of homicides in 2020.

Lucas has previously said he welcomes litigation over police spending.

Now he has it.

The lawsuit, filed against the city, members of the Kansas City Council, city manager Brian Platt and city finance director Tammy Queen, says state law gives the police commission exclusive management of KCPD and that Kansas City has to spend at least 20% of its general revenue on policing.

The lawsuit says that on May 20, Police Chief Rick Smith received a voicemail from Lucas informing him of the two ordinances, which passed later that same day with the supermajority of nine votes on the Kansas City Council required to pass measures on the same day they are introduced.

The lawsuit alleges that the ordinances provide no means to return money to the police department if commissioners do not reach an agreement with Platt.

“Indeed, in several public statements Mayor Lucas confirmed the ordinances are meant not to save money but to shift control of the police department’s budget from the Board to the Mayor and City Council,” the lawsuit said. “When one journalist remarked, for example, that the plan ‘shifts CONTROL over money from the state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners to the city,’ Mayor Lucas responded ‘Correct.’”

The lawsuit demands the return of the $42.3 million.

Pat McInerney, a former police commissioner, is lead lawyer representing the four members of the police commissioners — Nathan Garrett, Cathy Dean, Mark Tolbert and Don Wagner — who voted to approve the lawsuit. McInerney is a private attorney with the Spencer Fane law firm. Spencer Fane partner Mike Seitz and associate Blake Smith are also representing police commissioners.

Kansas City may have a legal argument under the Equal Protection Clause under the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution, Lucas said, which says people have to be treated the same under the law.

The city has numerous contractual agreements with other entities, including one with the police department to enforced parking violation in downtown Kansas City.

On Thursday evening, dozens of Northland residents packed a town hall meeting held by council members who represent neighborhood north of the Missouri River. Speakers voiced their opposition to the reallocation measure.

Earlier this week, a group of civil rights organizations voiced their support of Lucas and those city council members who voted in favor of the measures.