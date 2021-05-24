Independence police seek help finding missing, endangered Texas man

William Hardin, 68, of Tyler, Texas, is being sought by the Independence Police Department after he went missing while traveling through the area on Monday morning. Independence Police Department

The Independence Police Department is asking for the public to help find a missing and endangered 68-year-old from Texas who was last seen in the area late Monday morning.

William Hardin, of Tyler, Texas, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Noland Road in Independence, the department said in a statement Monday evening. He was traveling with others through the city when he went missing, and he is believed to be on foot.

Hardin suffers from dementia and other health issues, police said. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts and white shoes when he was last seen by his family.

The department is encouraging anyone with information of Hardin’s whereabouts to dial 911 or contact the department’s emergency communications center directly at 816-836-3600.