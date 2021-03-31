Johnson County Sheriff’s office: 1 person killed in Wednesday crash involving train

The driver and sole occupant of a white sedan that was struck and carried nearly half a mile by a BNSF Railway Co. freight train on Wednesday afternoon has died, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:50 p.m., the county sheriff’s office responded to a crash near Gardner, Kansas, at Waverly Road just south of Old 56 Highway, according to a news release. The train traveled for roughly half a mile before stopping, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers with the Gardner Police Department were first on the scene, but the sheriff’s office is leading the investigation. Others responding included the accident response team, crime scene investigators and the county’s medical examiner.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Wednesday’s train crash is unrelated to a separate fatal incident that occurred Tuesday in De Soto, “but both tragedies serve as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to always be vigilant around train tracks.”