Kansas City police fatally shoot suspect who shot officer in leg, highway patrol says

Two people were shot Thursday, March 25, 2021, including a Kansas City police officer. The shooting happened near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City police fatally shot a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation who had shot an officer in the leg, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department Impact Unit were looking for a person in the assault investigation, which is ongoing, when they identified the suspect at the gas station near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue around 6 p.m.

Two officers went inside the gas station and tried to arrest him when “a fight, a struggle ensued,” Sgt. Andy Bell, spokesman with the highway patrol, said.

Then, at some point, Bell said, the suspect retrieved a handgun and fired at an officer, striking him in the leg.

“The officer in self defense returned fire,” Bell said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

CORRECTION: Sgt. Andy Bell spoke for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Corrected Mar 25, 2021