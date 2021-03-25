Police investigate double shooting at Raytown apartment that injured two women

Two women were in the hospital Thursday after a shooting at an apartment complex in Raytown, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to investigate reports of gunfire shortly before 5 a.m. at the Valencia Apartment in the 9000 block of East 87th Street in Raytown, said Capt. Dyon Harper, a spokesman for Raytown police.

Arriving officers found a woman outside an apartment who had been injured. Her injuries “were possibly gunshot wounds,” Harper said.

Officers found another woman inside an apartment who also had wounds consistent with gunshot wounds, he said.

The women were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known, Harper said. No one has been arrested and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

