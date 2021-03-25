Two people shot, including Kansas City police officer; circumstances not yet clear

Two people were shot Thursday, including a Kansas City police officer, the department said.

The shooting happened near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue. Kansas City police said in a tweet that injuries were unknown.

There has been an officer involved shooting at 63rd and Prospect. Preliminary information is one person and one officer have been struck by gunfire. Unknown on injuries at this time. @MSHPTrooperA and KCPD PIO are en route to the scene. Avoid the area for now. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 25, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is responding to the scene.

Police ask people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

