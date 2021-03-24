Independence police asking public to help find driver who hit 3 people, killing 1

The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help after one pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist who fled the scene of an accident late Tuesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., a silver sedan struck three pedestrians crossing the roadway on Sterling Avenue near Blue Ridge Boulevard as the driver was heading south, police said in a statement Wednesday. One of the pedestrians, identified only as a male, died at the scene.

Officers are investigating what caused the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.