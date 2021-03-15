Man seriously wounded in shooting at KC club; police find more than 100 shell casings

A man died at a hospital after being shot at a south Kansas City bar early Monday, police said. A homicide investigation is underway at the Rendezvous Lounge, 11816 Blue Ridge Blvd. This Google Maps Street View image of the area is from 2019. Google Maps

A shooting involving several gunmen early Sunday at a Kansas City nightclub left a man with serious injuries and a crime scene with more than 100 shell casings, according to police.

Dozens of officers responded to the gunfire about 3 a.m. at the Rendezvous Lounge at 11816 Blue Ridge Boulevard in south Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Police Department. One officer heard dozens of gunshots coming from the club.

Officers confronted two of the suspected shooters and took them into custody. They also found a man who had been shot in the face in the street, police said. His injuries are life threatening.

Two fights broke out inside the club as it was closing. The club’s security tried to break them up with pepper spray, witnesses told police. The struggles spilled into the parking lot, which may have caused a crash outside.

Then several people started shooting. Cars were hit by bullets. The dozens of shell casings came from five different guns, police said.

By the time officers arrived, 25 people were still in the club. No one else was injured.

Grandview police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the large crime scene.

Another shooting Nov. 9 outside the club left Raymond Douglas, 31, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Federal prosecutors have since charged a man with illegally possessing a firearm after he allegedly walked up to that crime scene and took the gun used to kill Douglas.

