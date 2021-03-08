Man charged after allegedly firing shots outside highway patrol office in Lee’s Summit

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged a Kansas City North man who allegedly shot an assault rifle at the Missouri Highway Patrol’s headquarters in Lee’s Summit.

Tayland Rahim, 28, faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

On Jan. 4, Rahim approached the main entrance of Troop A headquarters with an assault-style rifle before firing shots, the patrol said. Troopers shot him after he didn’t comply with their verbal commands, the agency said.

Prosecutors said video surveillance supported the officers’ accounts of the incident.

During a news conference following the shooting, highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said such a threat was a first for the agency across Missouri.

“This has never happened in the history of the highway patrol,” he said. “When he got here, he was set to do some harm.”

Rahim remains hospitalized where he is recovering from multiple injuries.

Court records did not list a defense attorney for Rahim.