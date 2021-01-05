Troopers shoot man who approached Lee’s Summit highway patrol headquarters with rifle

Two troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot and wounded a man Monday night after he approached Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit with an assault rifle, officials said. A Google Maps street view image from March 2019 shows the area. Google Maps

Troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol shot and wounded a man Monday evening after he approached a troop headquarters with a long rifle, officials said.

At about 9:40 p.m. Monday, a vehicle pulled up to the west side of Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit. A trooper who was in the parking lot near his vehicle noticed a man get out of his truck with an assault-style rifle, Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the highway patrol, said.

“At that point in time the trooper gave several commands to the suspect,” Lowe said.

The trooper then called for backup. Two other troopers came out from inside the building to respond to the scene.

“Subsequently there was shots fired and we have one suspect that was transported to the hospital,” Lowe said.

The two troopers who came out of the building fired their duty weapons, Lowe said. One has been with highway patrol about five years, and the other is a veteran of about 15 years. Neither were injured.

According to an update Tuesday morning, the suspect was still in the hospital, and in stable condition.

UPDATE to last night's shooting:

The suspect remains in stable condition at an area hospital. Troop A Headquarters reopened & resumed regular operations at 7 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing & being conducted by @MSHPTrooperDDCC investigators.

A News Release will be submitted. pic.twitter.com/Is2lhX9DHH — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 5, 2021

As of a press conference late Monday night, Lowe did not know if the suspect had also fired his weapon.

Lowe said he’s thankful the suspect didn’t get into the building, where a number of unarmed personnel work, and do more damage.

“I’m assuming that he had an issue with either us or law enforcement in general,” Lowe said. “We don’t know.”

Highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control is investigating the incident. They began processing the scene Monday night.

“It’s disturbing to say the very least. You don’t expect that at your troop headquarters,” Lowe said. “We’ve got to find a different way to air our disagreements, and this is not the way to do it.”

The Lee’s Summit Police Department’s bomb squad also responded to the scene Monday night to make sure there was nothing dangerous in the suspect’s car. No bombs were found.