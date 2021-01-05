Highway patrol releases name of man shot after he fired rifle outside Lee’s Summit HQ

Sgt. Bill Lowe, spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Monday’s shooting had “never happened in the history of the Highway Patrol.” lnozicka@kcstar.com

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the name of the man who troopers shot after he fired an assault-style rifle Monday night outside the Lee’s Summit headquarters.

He was identified as Tayland Rahim, 27, of Kansas City.

During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said the highway patrol has never experienced this type of threat before across Missouri.

“This has never happened in the history of the highway patrol,” Lowe said.

The patrol has been in communication with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Lowe said. An arrest warrant for Rahim is “surely coming,” he said.

“He was set to do some harm,” Lowe said of the suspect.

In 2019, troopers filed a traffic-related citation against Rahim, but haven’t had any other interaction with him, Lowe said.

Rahim remained in the hospital in stable condition as of Tuesday.

The patrol said Rahim approached the main entrance of Troop A headquarters about 9:40 p.m. Monday with a long rifle before firing multiple shots. Troopers shot Rahim after he didn’t comply with their verbal commands, the patrol said.

Before the shooting, a trooper who was in the parking lot near his vehicle noticed Rahim get out of his truck with the rifle. The trooper then called for backup. Two other troopers came out from inside the building to respond to the scene.

The two troopers who responded fired their duty weapons, Lowe said. One has been with highway patrol about five years, and the other is a veteran of about 15 years. Neither were injured.

Highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control is investigating the shooting.

