Independence woman accused of fatally shooting man Wednesday at Raytown apartments

A 24-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday morning in Raytown, according to police.

Daizhane Redmond, of Independence, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Michael Wright, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded shortly before 2 a.m. to an armed disturbance at Valencia Apartments located at 9010 E. 87th St., where they found Wright suffering from gunshot wounds, according to court documents. He died at Research Medical Center.

About 15 minutes earlier, Wright called dispatch’s non-emergency number and said he expected a disturbance soon because his ex-girlfriend was on her way over to drop off his vehicle and he was not going to give her a ride back, but instead hail her a ride, police said. About two minutes before officers were sent to the apartments, dispatch received a call from Wright, who whispered that “she has a gun” and “she’s trying to kill me.” He requested “backup,” according to court records.

Arriving at the scene, one of the officers saw Redmond leaving the area at a high speed in a car that was registered to Wright, according to charging documents. She was ultimately detained at a gas station in the 8700 block of Raytown Road.

During an interview with police, Redmond said she went to the apartments to return a vehicle to “Tyler” and he invited her inside. She said she shot him when he stood up and approached her, according to charging documents.

“I’m dead,” she allegedly recalled him saying. “I’m dead.”

Police recovered shell casings at the crime scene that were consistent with rounds found in Redmond’s jacket pocket when she was arrested, a detective wrote in court records.

Redmond did not yet have an attorney listed in public records who could be reached for comment.

The killing marked Raytown’s fourth homicide this year, according to data maintained by The Star. There were three homicides in the city in all of 2020, according to The Star’s data.

