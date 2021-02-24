Man dies after early morning shooting in Raytown; woman taken into custody, police say

A woman was taken into custody early Wednesday after a deadly overnight shooting at a home in the 9000 block of East 87th Street in Raytown, police said in a news release. The adult male victim died at a hospital. This Google Maps Street View image of the area is from 2019. Google Maps

A man died after an early Wednesday morning shooting in Raytown, police said in a news release. A woman seen leaving the scene was taken into custody, police said.

Police responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a disturbance where the sound of gunfire was reported at a home in the 9000 block of East 87th Street, said Capt. Dyon Harper, a spokesman for the Raytown Police Department.

Arriving officers found the the man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Harper said.

Police arrested a woman who was seen leaving the area of the shooting, he said. Police didn’t know how the woman knew the victim.

The killing is Raytown’s fourth homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

