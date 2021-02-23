Crime
19-year-old seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Raymore, police say
One woman was shot and seriously injured in Raymore on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Raymore police responded to a report of a shooting near North Crest Drive and Highway 58 about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday where they found a 19-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said a suspect was arrested.
