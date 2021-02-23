19-year-old seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Raymore, police say

One woman was shot and seriously injured in Raymore on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Raymore police responded to a report of a shooting near North Crest Drive and Highway 58 about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday where they found a 19-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a suspect was arrested.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

