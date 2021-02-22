More than 100 gather in Kansas City to remember mother and son who were fatally shot

Dozens of red and blue balloons floated into the darkening sky above Kansas City Monday night, released by a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered in remembrance of two recent homicide victims.

Khasheme Strother, 35, and her son Raymon Hill, 19, were killed Feb. 17 in a residence in the 1900 block of Pennway Terrace.

Friends and family gathered outside the town home where a portrait of the victims was surrounded by candles and flowers.

Lartrinda Cochran led a prayer asking for healing, comfort and peace.

As the balloons were released, people shouted “amen” and “we love you.”

Emma Tanner lost her daughter and grandson. She said she loved looking at her daughter’s smile and that both Strother and Hill were caring people who were close to many.

“You see all the people out here,” Tanner said of the gathering. “I think it’s beautiful.”

Last Wednesday, police responded to the town home where they found three people who had been shot, the Kansas City Police Department said.

The third person who had been injured, Dmarius Bozeman, 32, was later charged with second-degree murder in Strother’s death.