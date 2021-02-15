Blue Summit woman tells investigators she feared abusive boyfriend would kill her

A 27-year-old woman faces second-degree murder charges in the alleged shooting of a man who was dropped off at a fire station late Friday and later died.

Sarah Devera of Blue Summit has been accused in the killing of Zachary W. Jewell that occurred near the Inter City Fire Protection District Station that is located in the unincorporated portion of Jackson County between Independence and Kansas City.

Devera also faces armed criminal action charges. Jackson County prosecutors allege in court records, Devera said she shot Jewell because she feared that he would shoot her.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to the fire station at 1702 Blue Ridge Boulevard on a reported shooting. An arriving deputy found Jewell suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Jewell, who was later taken to a hospital, and there he was pronounced dead.

According to court records, family members of Jewell told investigators that they were at the fire station when they heard someone banging on the door.

They then saw Devera outside and heard her scream: “I shot him. I shot him.” Devera dropped Jewell off at the fire station and then drove away.

Deputies arrested Devera the next day at a motel in south Kansas City.

A witness told investigators he heard a man and a woman loudly arguing. The man appeared to sound more aggressive than the woman. The witness said he heard a gunshot and then someone speeding away in a vehicle.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives showed Jewell and Devera leaving a residence. Devera can be heard saying “Be over it...” just before the shooting occurred.

Devera later told investigators that Jewell had previously physically abused her. She said after Jewell was wounded by the gunshot, he cried out, “Ah. You hit me,” according to court records.

Shooting victim that was dropped off at the Inter City Fire Protection District station around 8:20pm has died. @JCSheriffOffice detectives are conducting the investigation. @JacksonCountyMO @KCMO @CityOfIndepMO pic.twitter.com/sp5D8Apan2 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) February 13, 2021

Devera also allegedly told investigators that it was not an accident and that she only shot because she believed that Jewell was going to shoot and kill her, prosecutors allege in the criminal charging document.

Prosecutors requested that Devera be held on $50,000 bond.