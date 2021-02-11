Timothy Garrison, US attorney in western Missouri, announces his resignation

Timothy Garrison, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Thursday he submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden, effective Feb. 28.

Garrison started as the region’s top federal law enforcement officer April 26, 2018, months after he was appointed to the role on an interim basis. In his letter to the new administration, he said he was grateful to have served alongside the public servants in his office.

“It has been the privilege of my career to lead the office where I began my service as a federal prosecutor 14 years ago,” Garrison wrote. “The lawyers and staff of my office accomplished a great deal for the people of Missouri in the last three years.”

In a news release, the office said Garrison focused on large-scale interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and violent criminals. He said he was “gratified by our work” in Operation LeGend, the federal crime-fighting initiative that led to the arrest of more than 500 suspects and seizure of hundreds of illegal guns in the Kansas City region.

Garrison said the operation served as a “catalyst for similar state and federal collaboration in eight other American cities.”

Before his current role, Garrison served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district’s Springfield office since 2007.

Garrison, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, previously served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Before becoming a federal prosecutor, he was a prosecutor in the Marine Corps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.