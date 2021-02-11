Law enforcement in Clay County investigate homicide after human remains discovered

A homicide is being investigated after human remains were found in Clay County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call that came in around 5 p.m. Wednesday and discovered a body near Cameron Road and Easley Road.

Late Wednesday night, the medical examiner confirmed the remains were human, said Capt. Robert Hays. Deputies continued to canvas the scene at daybreak.

The homicide appears to have occurred “very recently,” the department posted on social media.

The victim has not been identified and there was no suspect information, Hays said.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.