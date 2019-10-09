Deputy faces charges for shooting someone in the back. It’s not her first shooting.

SHARE COPY LINK

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy was charged Wednesday for shooting a woman in the back this summer after trying to stop two people who were riding a scooter the wrong way in Midtown.

Deputy Lauren Michael, 29, of Lee’s Summit faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action for the shooting about 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8 at 40th and Oak streets in Kansas City.

“Laws that protect law enforcement’s actions are a high hurdle for prosecutors to overcome. We believe, however, this case will meet that high bar,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement. “Each case stands on its own fact pattern. In this case, we do not find the actions of this officer to be reasonable or lawful.”

The shooting came two years after Michael shot and killed a shoplifting suspect while working security at a Raytown Walmart. Michael is a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit in that shooting, for which she was also awarded a medal of valor.

Jackson County Deputy Lauren Michael was presented a medal of valor in 2018 by then-Sheriff Mike Sharp for her role during an altercation with shoplifting suspect.

In the recent shooting that resulted in charges, Michael was one of several deputies conducting traffic enforcement patrols in the Westport area when they noticed two people allegedly driving a scooter in the wrong direction.

A deputy followed them in a patrol car and moments later collided with the scooter. The male driver of the Bird scooter was immediately arrested, but the female passenger, Brittany Simeck, ran away.

Michael caught up with Simeck and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Simeck allegedly managed to grab Michael’s stun gun and use it on her. Michael pulled out her service handgun and shot Simeck.

Michael was placed on administrative leave while the incident was under investigation.

“Deputy Michael is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said Wednesday about the criminal charges.

According to court records, Michael was not truthful when she told investigators that Simeck tried to grab her stun gun. Both cartridges had been deployed or used within a three-second time span, which did not leave enough time for a physical altercation.

Simeck told investigators that Michael shot her in the back as she tried to run away, according to court records.

Investigators said there was no proof that Simeck was armed at the time of the incident. Kansas City crime scene investigators found five .40-caliber cartridges missing from the magazine of Michael’s service handgun, prosecutors allege.

Simeck, who is retired from the U. S. Coast Guard, was not charged in the incident.

Jackson County prosecutors said Brittany Simeck was wounded by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy during an altercation Aug. 8 at 43rd and Oak streets. Simeck had previously served in the United States Coast Guard. Submitted

“We respect the hard job law enforcement does, however law enforcement is not above the law and when excessive force is used it is imperative that they are held accountable,” said Mike Yonke, a civil attorney who is representing Simeck.

“We appreciate that the prosecutor recognizes this and is pursuing criminal charges against Ms. Michael.”

Yonke said Michael fired four shots at the woman, Simeck. One of the bullets hit her cellphone and did not enter her body.

Another bullet broke her sacrum, a bony structure connected to the pelvis, and had to be surgically removed. Simeck also had four stun gun prongs lodged in her when she was arrested.

Simeck has experienced post trauma stress disorder, anxiety and depression since the incident, Yonke said.

Previous shooting

Deputy Michael previously shot and killed a man under similar circumstances in 2017, when a shoplifting suspect at a Raytown Walmart took her stun gun from her and shocked her with it.

That shooting resulted in a wrongful death lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit Court that names Michael as a defendant.

She was working off-duty security at the Walmart when Donald Sneed III was stopped by employees who suspected him of shoplifting.

The Jackson County sheriff’s office identified Donald Sneed III as the man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy Sunday. This family photo shows Sneed with his daughter. Photo courtesy of the Sneed family

Sneed allegedly became violent and, when Michael tried to help the employees, he grabbed Michael’s stun gun and shocked her in the neck with it.

In a statement on the shooting, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Michael shot Sneed to protect herself and the people in the store.

Last year, she was awarded a medal of valor by then-Sheriff Mike Sharp for her actions during the incident.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Sneed by his family claims Michael’s actions were “unjustified, willful and reckless.”

The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in June.

