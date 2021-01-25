Kansas City area to get over $30 million in rental assistance amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Kansas City area will get more than $30 million in rental assistance as part of the COVID-19 relief package passed in December.

Kansas City will receive $14.8 million, Jackson County was allotted $11.5 million and Clay County will get $3.6 million, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II.

“The eviction crisis is one that continues to grow with each passing day, as thousands of Missourians have been displaced from their home since March,” Cleaver said.

Congress approved the $25 billion aid package in December.

Last week, Cleaver called on President Joe Biden to disburse the funds for rental assistance.

“I’m relieved to see the Biden Administration has placed a priority on assisting renters and responded to my calls for greater urgency by allocating critically needed rental assistance to avoid an eviction tsunami,” Cleaver said in a statement Monday.

On Biden’s first day in office last Wednesday, he signed an executive order delaying foreclosures and evictions until at least March 31.

Nineteen percent of renters are behind on their payments, the Associated Press reported.

Locally, KC Tenants launched launched “Zero Eviction January” in an effort to halt evictions. Protesters have blocked the entrances to the two Jackson County courthouses, disrupted conference call hearings and rallied outside the homes of judges.

Hundreds of eviction notices and judgments have been issued in Jackson County during the coronavirus pandemic, despite a moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The moratorium isn’t universal and tenants have to seek the federal protection.

Earlier this month, a man in Blue Springs was seriously injured when he was shot by court deputies during an eviction.