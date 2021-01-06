Nearly 500 crimes reported in KC the week of Christmas. How many were near you?

Stolen autos topped the list of nearly 500 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of Dec. 20, which included the Christmas holiday, according to a Kansas City Star crime map created with data released by the city.

From Dec. 20 through Dec. 26, Kansas City police received 65 reports of stolen autos, which accounted for more than 13% of all the crimes reported that week.

Non-aggravated domestic violence assaults were the next most frequently reported crime at 48 followed by 46 reports of theft of items from vehicles.

Police also received reports of 45 aggravated assaults, 43 property damage and 28 non-aggravated assaults, according to the data.

Other top crimes reported for that week include 24 the stealing of auto parts or accessories from vehicles, 22 residential burglaries and 10 each of strong-armed street robberies and aggravated domestic violence assaults.

In total, there were 491 crimes reported that week. For the week of Dec. 6, there were a total of 633 crimes reported.

