Over 630 crimes were reported in KC the week of Dec. 6. How many were near you?

The theft of items from vehicles topped the list of more than 630 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of Dec. 6, according to a Kansas City Star crime map created with data released by the city.

From Dec. 6 through Dec. 12, Kansas City police received 73 reports of items stolen from vehicles, which accounted for around 11.5% of all crimes reported that week. Stolen autos was the next most frequently reported crime at 54 occurrences followed by 47 reports of non-aggravated domestic assaults.

Police also received reports of 46 property damage crimes, 45 aggravated assaults and 35 residential burglaries, according to the data.

Other top crimes reported for that week included 28 non-aggravated assaults, 25 thefts of auto parts or accessories, and 21 thefts from a building or residence.

In total, there were 633 crimes reported. The previous week, there were a total of 603 crimes reported.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The map displays the locations of offenses with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. The map includes filters for different types of crime, and selecting a filter allows users to see only the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Kansas City for the week of December 6th, 2020. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Kansas City address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for an offense. KCPD Information Technology provides the data.